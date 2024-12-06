Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) on Friday called on Republicans and Democrats to work together to make government more efficient after meeting with Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk.

“.@VivekGRamaswamy It was good to meet you and @elonmusk briefly yesterday. Let’s get Democrats and Republicans to work together to find ways to make government more efficient and save money without hurting people,” Suozzi wrote in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. “I am trained as a CPA and attorney and as a former Mayor and County Executive worked on just that.”

Suozzi announced his meeting with Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) heads Ramaswamy and Musk after Ramaswamy said he would “gladly meet with members of BOTH parties to deliver efficiency. This goes beyond partisanship.”

Suozzi is not the only Democrat to pledge to work with DOGE to cut government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Ro Khanna (D-CA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have backed DOGE efforts to streamline the federal government.

WATCH — Ramaswamy: Over Half Trillion Dollars Being Spent by U.S. Government without Congressional Approval:

Moskowitz said he would like to work to make the Secret Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) report directly to the president, which has bipartisan support.

“On some issues I’m progressive. On other issues I’m conservative, and I think that’s how most of my constituents are,” the Florida Democrat said. “We take it issue by issue.”

“Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions. Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud,” Sanders wrote, noting that the Defense Department could be an easy source to cut “waste and fraud.”

“When it comes to cutting waste, fraud, and abuse and opening the 5 primes to more competition, there are Democrats on HASC who will work with @elonmusk and @DOGE,” Khanna said in late November.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.