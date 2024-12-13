Trump Vows GOP Will ‘Use Its Best Efforts to Eliminate Daylight Saving Time’

President-elect Donald Trump vowed that the Republican Party would “use its best efforts” to get rid of Daylight Saving Time.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Daylight Saving Time as being “inconvenient” and “costly” to the United States.

“The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t,” Trump wrote. “Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

Under Daylight Saving Time, “civil clocks in most areas of the United States are adjusted ahead one hour in the summer months (known as Daylight Savings Time) and returned back one hour in the winter months (known as standard time.) The dates marking the beginning and end of Daylight Saving Time have changed as Congress has passed new statutes,” according to the website of the United States Naval Observatory Astronomical Applications Department.



Trump’s post comes as throughout the years there have been attempts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent throughout the U.S.

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously reported, in March 2022, the Senate passed a bill by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), called the Sunshine Protection Act. Under the bill, summer time zones would be permanent.

The Hill reported that while “most” of the nation has “observed” Daylight Saving Time since the 1960s, former President Woodrow Wilson is reported to have introduced Daylight Saving Time in 1918.