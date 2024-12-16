Rep.-elect Brandon Gill (R-TX) on Monday said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News that he will work to end the “chaos and destruction” Democrats unleashed on Americans after he was chosen to serve on the House Judiciary Committee.

Gill was selected to serve on the Judiciary, Budget, and Oversight committees, where he aims to reverse much of the damage that was done under the Biden-Harris administration.

The Texas conservative said he is thrilled to work with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) to carry out Trump’s America First agenda.

“The Left has weaponized our government against American citizens, opened our borders, and has attacked our Constitutional freedoms. It’s time we restore law and order, take back our nation’s sovereignty and end the chaos and destruction Democrats unleashed on our communities over the last four years,” Gill said in a written statement to Breitbart News. “I look forward to working alongside Chairman Jim Jordan to execute President Trump’s agenda in the 119th Congress from the House Judiciary Committee.”

“Congressman-elect Brandon Gill will be an excellent addition to the House Judiciary Committee for the 119th Congress. His record as a successful businessman will be critical as the Judiciary Committee continues its work to protect Americans’ freedom of speech, expose corporate collusion, and end the left’s pro-criminal policies. We look forward to working closely with Congressman-elect Gill as we stand together to deliver results for the American people,” Jordan said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Gill serves as the newest generation of Republicans that aim to carry out Trump’s more populist agenda.

During his primary fight to represent Texas’s 26th congressional district, he said he wanted to help lead the fight to secure the border, slash federal spending, and combat the “weaponization of the federal government” against conservatives and Christians.

