Watch Live: Elise Stefanik Confirmation Hearing to Become U.N. Ambassador

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a confirmation hearing to become the ambassador to the United Nations.

A staunch ally of President Donald Trump, Stefanik said, “President Trump’s historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad,” when accepting his nomination.

Stefanik has been building support for her nomination, including by reaching across the aisle to speak with Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, who has signaled he is open to confirming multiple Trump cabinet nominees.