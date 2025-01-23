Donald Trump Rips Failures of Global Elites in Davos Speech

President Donald Trump’s speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Thursday slammed the policy failures that the global elites championed during the Biden administration.

The business community often backed radical-left priorities that voters rejected in Trump’s landslide victory.

“I’ve taken rapid action to reverse each and every one of these radical left policies. In particular, with immigration, crime and inflation. I’ve made it the official policy of the US: there are only two genders!” Trump told the global elite.

“I’m pleased to report that America is a free nation once again,” Trump said. “On day one, I signed an executive order to stop all government censorship. No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation and disinformation.”

Trump called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and other big banks for debanking conservatives.

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives,” he told Moynihan in response to his question. “Bank of America, they don’t take conservative business … You gotta open your banks to conservatives because what you are doing is wrong.”

Trump also spoke about tariffs and NATO.

“My message to every business in the world is very simple: come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth… but if you don’t make your product in America, then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff,” he said.

He asked NATO nations to increase defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, up from the current agreement 2 percent:

