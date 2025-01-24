Donald Trump: ‘Breitbart Is Fantastic’

President Donald Trump announced Friday that “Breitbart is fantastic” while speaking at a roundtable in California about devastation from the fires.

The raving review occurred during an exchange about Breitbart News’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak’s proposal about forming a 911 Commission-style unit to oversee how federal aid is spent to rebuild after the fires.

“Breitbart is fantastic, by the way. So congratulations on that,” Trump told Pollak.

He then asked Ric Grenell to look into creating such an oversight unit.

“Good idea,” Trump replied:

