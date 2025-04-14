America Winning: Nvidia to Invest $500 Billion to Build AI Chips and Supercomputers in Texas

Nvidia has announced plans to build AI supercomputers in Texas and invest up to $500 billion in AI production within the United States.

Barron’s reports that AI powerhouse Nvidia has commissioned over a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas to build and test its Blackwell chips and AI supercomputers. This marks the first time that Nvidia will be producing its cutting-edge AI technology entirely within the United States.

Nvidia’s Blackwell chips have already started production at TSMC’s chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. Meanwhile, the company is constructing supercomputer manufacturing plants in partnership with Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at these facilities is expected to ramp up within the next 12-15 months.

The manufacturing of Nvidia’s AI chips and supercomputers for American AI factories is projected to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security in the decades ahead. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang stated, “The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time. Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

The AI chip and supercomputer supply chain is highly complex, requiring the most advanced manufacturing, packaging, assembly, and testing technologies. To support this endeavor, Nvidia is collaborating with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

Over the next four years, Nvidia plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars worth of AI infrastructure in the United States through its partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL. These industry-leading companies are deepening their ties with the most powerful company in the AI space, expanding their global footprint while strengthening supply chain resilience.

Nvidia’s AI supercomputers serve as the engines powering a new type of data center designed specifically for processing artificial intelligence. These “AI factories” form the infrastructure backbone of an emerging AI industry. In the coming years, tens of “gigawatt AI factories” are expected to be built to meet the growing demand. As Breitbart News previously reported, big tech hopes to triple the amount of nuclear power generation in America by 2050 to deal with the massive power requirements of AI data centers.

To design and operate these state-of-the-art facilities, Nvidia will leverage its own advanced AI, robotics, and digital twin technologies. This includes using the company’s Omniverse system to create digital twins of the factories and its Isaac GR00T to build robots for automating manufacturing processes.

Read more at Barron’s here.

