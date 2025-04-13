Elizabeth Warren: Congress Has to Take Tariff Authority Away from Trump

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Congress had to take away the tariff authority from President Donald Trump.

Warren said, “It is a mistake to have the President of the United States out there just playing red light, green light and saying, oh, this morning I woke up and think the tariffs should be this big. Now, I think they should be this big; now, I think they should be somewhere else. And I got to say, saying, well, I will continue to make those decisions and I’m going to hold off on these tariffs for 90 days, that doesn’t put the economy in a better place. That doesn’t put investors in a better place.”

She added, “Congress has a job right now, and that is to step up and take this authority away from Donald Trump. He has proven how he will use it. But remember the statute that he’s now using starts with a declaration of emergency. And in that same statute, Congress has the responsibility to decide is it really an emergency or not? Are we really in an emergency with Belgium right now? Are we really in an emergency with South Korea? Congress can say no, there’s no emergency. It’s a resolution. And if we do that, it takes Donald Trump back to the trade as we had it before. Tariffs are then decided with Congress having an important say in it. That’s an important signal to the rest of the world. Right now it’s a no curbs on Donald Trump and that means chaos and corruption. We have an opportunity in Congress to vote that down and to say, no, we are going to use tariffs in a far more targeted way.”

