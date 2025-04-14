Noem: ‘The Reason that Real ID Is Being Enforced Is Because It’s a Federal Law’

Monday, during FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump administration’s actions to enforce current immigration laws.

Noem noted that under the Real ID law, which will go into effect next month, domestic travelers must be “REAL ID compliant” to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

“It’s amazing what President Trump has already done by closing down the border — making sure we’re enforcing our federal laws, doing all we can to identify those that are in this country that don’t belong here, that are committing crimes, and we’re continuing to enact policies that will give us the chance to do that. You’ve had quite a bit of discussion on Real ID and its implementation here in the country. And the reason that Real ID is being enforced is because it’s a federal law.”

“Joe Biden kicked the can to May 7, and Real ID is going to just empower the states to make sure we’re checking people’s residences, their current legal status will be verified,” Noem continued. “We’re going to make sure people who are getting Social Security numbers in this country aren’t voting in states. The states have the power and information to ensure election integrity. And here, at the federal level, that information is not going to be any biometric information. It will just allow people to get an ID that they should be on our planes. They should be people that are United States residencies. And legal status will be checked. It will allow us to get more information to states so that they’re making sure they protect their election laws, as well.”

