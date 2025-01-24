Senate Confirms Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary After Hard-Won Fight

The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as defense secretary on Friday evening 51-50 with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie vote.

The vote came down on a party line, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins (ME), Mitch McConnell (KY), and Lisa Murkowski (AK) defecting.

It was a long, hard-won fight against Democrats and a coordinated smear campaign facilitated by mainstream media outlets. At one point early on, his nomination appeared doomed, with several key Republicans expressing doubts.

However, the combat veteran and former Fox News host launched his own campaign, spending weeks on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican senators and discussing their concerns.

Hegseth also met with Democrat senators as well, although they made it clear they opposed his nomination from the get-go.

Democrats also tried to tank his nomination in a last-ditch effort by circulating an affidavit from an estranged former sister-in-law who alleged that Hegseth had abused his ex-wife, Samantha Deering.

Deering denied to NBC News, who first reported the affidavit. that there was any abuse during their marriage, and said she believed their information was not accurate.

However, media outlets ran with the allegations from the former sister-in-law, Danielle Dietrich — who had been divorced from Hegseth’s brother since 2019.

The affidavit reportedly threatened the support from Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who expressed reservations as late as Friday. He reportedly asked for additional answers from Hegseth on Friday afternoon, just hours before the expected vote.

As the vote was underway, Hegseth posted on X a letter to Tillis addressing his concerns.

Hegseth could only afford to lose three Republican votes to be confirmed with the help of Vance.

Allies of Hegseth cheered his confirmation.

Mike Davis, founder and president of Article III Project (A3P), which led a grassroots campaign against reluctant Republican senators, said in a statement:

The Article III Project delivered another major confirmation victory for President Trump. The conventional wisdom in Washington said Pete Hegseth’s nomination was dead on arrival. With our shock-and-awe media blitz and overwhelming grassroots campaign, A3P changed the politics by giving U.S. Senators an attitude adjustment.

Mark Lucas, A3P’s executive vice president who also succeeded Hegseth at Concerned Veterans for America and served with him in the 34th Infantry Division, added:

Pete Hegseth will restore honor and dignity to our military by focusing on the fundamentals of warfighting. Hegesth earned two Bronze Star Medals as a combat leader in Afghanistan and Iraq. Trigger pullers love Pete Hegseth. Paper pushers hate him.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) — a key senator who supported Hegseth — said in a statement:

Peace through strength is back under President Trump and Pete Hegseth. Through my many meetings with Mr. Hegseth and his hearing performance, I have found him to be a true patriot, a top-shelf communicator, and a prospective change agent who will bring much-needed reform to the Pentagon. During the most dangerous national security moment since World War II, we cannot wait another minute to rebuild our military might and put the warfighter first. I greatly appreciate Mr. Hegseth’s commitment to the Senate’s constitutional advise-and-consent process, and I am excited to begin our shared work to return deterrence to the Pentagon.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who had expressed doubts about Hegseth early on, said in a statement, “I am very pleased that Pete Hegseth was confirmed by the Senate to be President Trump’s Secretary of Defense.”

Pete has served in the Army National Guard as a front line officer, and he has a keen intellect and a passion for the warfighter. He did an excellent job during a very contentious hearing and withstood all the attacks that came his way. He is bullish on creating a larger, more lethal military and is clear-eyed about America’s enemies, including Iran. Israel will have no better friend than Pete Hegseth.

“I look forward to working with Pete to make America strong and secure once again,” he added.

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), a fellow Army veteran, said in a statement:

President Trump needs his team of disrupters to deliver on the promise of change to the people of Pennsylvania and America. After meeting with Pete Hegseth and reviewing his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Pete has my support. A fellow combat veteran, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Pete has put his life on the line to defend America. I trust he will put the men and women warfighters first.­­­­ H­e and President Trump can build a team to­ transform one of the most complex and critical organizations in the world and restore peace through strength.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) also issued a statement, saying:

President Trump has promised to restore American dominance on the world stage and enact his peace-through-strength agenda following years of weakness under Joe Biden. I am confident my friend Pete Hegseth will play an invaluable role in carrying out that mission at a time when our nation and our world need it most. With Pete at the helm, the status quo will be shaken up and the warrior spirit will finally be restored at the Pentagon.

Senate Minority Leader Jack Reed (D-RI), who staunchly opposed Hegseth, said he would “seek opportunities” to work with him.

“I opposed his nomination, but respect the outcome of his confirmation. Still, I am going to watch him like a hawk, as I have with previous Secretaries from both parties. I will point out where we disagree. I will demand accountability,” he said.

“My top priority has always been national security, and partisanship has no place in that mission. I will always pick up the phone for Mr. Hegseth and seek opportunities to work with the Secretary to strengthen and support our military,” he added.

Trump was later asked about Hegseth’s confirmation by reporters, and he said, “I think Pete is going to be a great Secretary of Defense.”

