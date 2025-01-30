Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) melted down during her line of questioning at the confirmation hearing for Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of the FBI, as Patel blasted “false accusations and grotesque mischaracterizations.”

An icy Klobuchar began her line of questioning by offering numerous incomplete quotes, asking Patel time and time again if he made those statements. Patel repeatedly told her he did not have the information in front of him and sometimes pointed out that she was offering what seemed to be partial or incomplete statements. At one point during the line of questioning, Klobuchar expressed outrage that Patel has described the FBI utterly corrupt. She asked:

You wrote that the FBI has become so thoroughly compromised that it will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken. Do you know that under Chris Wray’s leadership, he took over at a very difficult time. We all know that, appointed by President Trump, that the during his tenure, the applications to the FBI has, in fact, tripled. Do you think people would be applying to that agency like in those numbers, if they thought it was so corrupt?

“The American public’s trust in it is 40 percent,” Patel responded. “That’s an all-time low.”

“Did you say that the FBI headquarters should be shut down and reopened as a museum of the deep state?” Klobuchar asked, asserting that she deserves an answer to that question. At that point, Patel offered a lengthier answer, blasting Klobuchar’s attacks.

“If the best attacks on me are going to be false accusations and grotesque mischaracterizations, the only thing this body is doing is defeating the credibility the men and women at the FBI,” Patel responded.

“I stood with them here in this country, in every theater of war we have. I was on the ground in service of this nation, and any accusations leveled against me — that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution — are grotesquely unfair,” he continued.

“And I will have you reminded that I have been endorsed by over 300,000 law enforcement officers to become the next director of the FBI,” he said. “Let’s ask them.”

At that point, Klobuchar became even more visibly and audibly irritated.

“Mr. Chairman, I am quoting his own words from September of 2024. It is his own words. It is not some conspiracy. It is what Mr. Patel actually said himself. Facts matter,” she added.

