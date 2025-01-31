Chevron Uses Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ Name in Earnings Report

Multinational energy corporation Chevron has adopted President Donald Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, repeatedly using the new name in its latest earnings release.

In an executive order signed on his first day back in office, Trump directed the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) to see that the ocean basin “officially be renamed the Gulf of America.”

In a company earnings report released Friday, Chevron outlined several “key projects in the Gulf of America,” reflecting the Trump administration’s change.

Throughout the report, company officials used “Gulf of America” five times, never referring to the region by its former name.

The executive order “does not appear” to have the legal authority to force companies or private individuals to refer to the Gulf by Trump’s U.S.-centric name, NBC News reported.

Chevron, which announced in August 2024 that its headquarters would be moved from California to Texas, gave $2 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, according to the outlet.

“Chevron has a long tradition of celebrating democracy by supporting the inaugural committees of both parties. We are proud to be doing so again this year,” spokesperson Bill Turenne said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Google has announced that Google Maps will also reflect the name change once the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) updates its official records: