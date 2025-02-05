White House Confirms Millions of Taxpayer Dollars Went to Politico

BREAKING @PressSec : I can confirm that the more than 8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to @politico will no longer be happening. pic.twitter.com/MrSY7Kg7xT

WASHINGTON, DC – White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed reports that millions in federal funding went to Politico and declared taxpayer dollars would no longer “essentially” subsidize subscriptions to the outlet.

Real America’s Voice Chief White House correspondent Brian Glenn asked Leavitt if the White House had a comment regarding media outlets that “have been dragged” into the conversation about USAID funding.

“So upon coming out here to the briefing room, I was made aware of the funding from USAID to media outlets, including Politico, who I know has a seat in this room,” Leavitt said.

“I can confirm that the more than $8 million in taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico on the American taxpayers’ dime will no longer be happening,” she added. “The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now.”

Fox News reported that the U.S. government has sent at least $8.2 million to the outlet over recent years. USAID was responsible for $44,000 of that figure, according to Fox News.

The news comes as Politico employees did not receive their paychecks when expected on Tuesday, though payments eventually went through and were in accounts as of Wednesday morning, per the report. Politico reportedly said a “technical error” was responsible for the delay.

Leavitt emphasized Wednesday that DOGE and the administration are meticulously looking for waste in the federal government.

“Again, this is a whole of government effort to ensure that we are going line by line when it comes to the federal government’s books,” Leavitt said.

“And this president and his team are making decisions across the board on: do these receipts serve the interests of the American people? Is this a good use of the American’ taxpayers’ money?” she added.

The New York Times noted Monday that Musk’s team claims to be saving a billion dollars daily.