Exclusive: Trump Expected to Halt Federal Funding to Schools with COVID Vaccine Mandates

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday halting federal funds for schools and universities that require students to be vaccinated against coronavirus before they can attend classes in person, Breitbart News has learned.

According to a White House document provided to Breitbart News, the expected order also applies to education service agencies, state education agencies, and local education agencies.

The order would prohibit “federal funds from being used to support or subsidize an educational service agency, state education agency, local education agency, elementary school, secondary school, or institution of higher education that requires students to have received a COVID-19 vaccination to attend in-person education programs,” it reads.

The expected order will also direct newly-minted Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and the secretary of Education to establish compliance guidelines “and provide a plan to end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”

This would include writing a report about “non-compliant entities” and developing a system to halt federal funding to “educational entities” with coronavirus mandates.

Trump said at various points on the campaign trail that he “will not allow schools to impose COVID mandates” and would “not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate.”

The president and his administration have already taken action to roll back coronavirus vaccine requirements at the federal level.

For example, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security ended former President Joe Biden’s requirement that green card applicants must prove they were vaccinated, as Breitbart News exclusively reported in January.

“The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security… declared that all ‘adjustment of status’ applications will no longer need to have COVID vaccine proof attached to them,” Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle noted.

On a similar note, he signed an order to reinstate servicemembers who refused to take coronavirus vaccines during the Biden administration’s mandate, leading to their dismissals.