Vice President JD Vance, prominent officials, and others took to social media on Monday to wish President Donald Trump a Happy Presidents’ Day.

Vance dubbed Trump the “GOAT,” or greatest of all time, in his post on X.

Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), shared Vance’s post with a number of American flag emojis.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell joined Vance in wishing Trump a Happy Presidents’ Day.

“Happy President’s Day to the 45th AND 47th President of the United States,” Parnell wrote. “The Parnell Family is grateful for your leadership!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and a number of US. Representatives and Senators acknowledged Trump or shared images of him in their Presidents’ Day posts as well.

“Today, we honor the leadership and legacy of those who have shaped our nation – and look forward to America’s Golden Age with President [Trump]!” wrote Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in a tweet.

“Happy Presidents’ Day, @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), while his colleagues, Sens. Eric Schmitt and Rick Scott (R-FL), posted photos of Trump.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) echoed Vance in calling Trump “the GOAT,” and posted his official presidential portrait in her tweet.

Reps. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lauded Trump as well.

“Today, we honor the leaders who shaped our nation—but let’s be real, this one’s for YOU, President TRUMP,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Our country is so blessed to have you back in office, Mr. President,” Greene wrote. “I’m so honored to work with you to Make America Great Again.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took an indirect dig at former President Joe Biden.

“First President’s Day in years that we actually have a President to celebrate!” she quipped.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who was the White House doctor during Trump’s first term and during the Obama and Bush administrations, declared Trump the best president to date.

Others, including influencers and activists, wished Trump a Happy Presidents’ Day as well.

Presidents’ Day commemorates the birthdays of Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Speaker Johnson provided a detailed history of the holiday in another post.