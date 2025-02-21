Kash Patel, who was recently sworn in to serve as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), warned that there would not be a “two-tier system of justice,” but rather one “singular system of justice for all Americans.”

“For those of you who think that there’s going to be a two-tier system of justice — not with Attorney General Bondi,” Patel said. “There is a singular system of justice for all Americans, and there will be accountability.”

“And, the reason that this mission is so important is simply the following; a hundred thousand people last year — raped,” Patel added. “A hundred thousand people died of CCP fentanyl overdose and heroin. Seventeen thousand homicides. Violent crime is out of control. We cannot have a United States of America where that is acceptable, where someone dies every 30 minutes, where someone [overdoses] every seven, where someone’s raped every six. That cannot be allowed to continue and it will not be allowed to continue.”

Patel’s words came after he had been sworn in to serve as the director of the FBI. During his speech, Patel also vowed that there would “be accountability within the FBI and outside of the FBI.”

“I promise you the following — there will be accountability within the FBI and outside of the FBI, and we will do it through rigorous Constitutional oversight starting this weekend,” Patel added. He went on to say:

Our national security mission is as equally important. Anyone that wishes to do harm to our way of life and our citizens, here or abroad, will face the full wrath of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. And, if you seek to hide in any corner of this country, or any corner of this planet — we will put on the world’s largest manhunt and we will find you and we will decide your end state, not you. We will uphold the Constitution, we will uphold ourselves to the Constitution.”

On Thursday, Patel was confirmed to lead the FBI in a 51-49 vote from the Senate.