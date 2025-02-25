The Office of Personnel Management on Monday instructed federal agency heads to “review responses and evaluate nonresponses” to an email recently sent out to the entire federal civilian workforce on Friday asking for workers to list five accomplishments from the prior week.

An OPM memo addressed to agency heads said:

Agencies should review responses and evaluate nonresponses, considering such factors as whether the employee was on excused leave on Monday, February 24, 2025 or had access to email on that date. Employees on approved leave on February24, or who lacked access to email, are not expected to respond by the deadline.

The memo was sent as a deadline to respond to the email — by Monday 11:59 p.m. EST — neared, and after President Donald Trump said during a press conference earlier in the day that he supported the email.

However, there was widespread panic and confusion among federal workers in response to the email, particularly after Musk posted Friday on X that nonresponses would be considered a resignation. Yet some agency heads later told workers that were to “please pause” any responses.

The OPM memo sent Monday noted that agency heads “may exclude personnel from this expectation at their discretion and should inform OPM of the categories of the employees excluded and reasons for the exclusion.”

The memo also said agencies should consider whether employees should be expected to submit weekly activity reports or accomplishment bullets on a weekly basis going forward, as the Trump administration seeks to downsize the federal workforce.

“Furthermore, agencies should consider any appropriate actions regarding employees who fail to respond to activity/accomplishment requests. It is agency leadership’s decision as to what actions are taken,” the memo further said.

The memo said in order to comport with the Presidential Records Act, the Executive Office of the President is exempted from this exercise.

