President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday suspending security clearances held by employees of the law firm that hired Fusion GPS, which produced the infamous Steele Dossier in 2016, Breitbart News has learned.

A White House document provided exclusively to Breitbart News by a White House official states that clearances held by those who work at Perkins Coie LLP “will be immediately suspended, pending a review of whether their access to sensitive information is consistent with the national interest.”

“The Federal Government will halt all material and services, including sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) access provided to Perkins Coie LLP and restrict its employees’ access to government buildings,” according to the document.

The order will also prohibit federal agencies from hiring Perkins Coie LLP employees, barring specific authorization, and it “will prohibit funding contractors that use Perkins Coie LLP.”

There will be a “rigorous” review of all contracts between the law firm and the federal government, and agency heads will be directed, as legal, to terminate contracts.

“The practices of Perkins Coie LLP will be reviewed under Title VII to ensure compliance with civil rights laws against racial bias,” the document adds.

It notes that Perkins Coie LLP enlisted Fusion GPS in 2016 “to manufacture” the infamous Steele Dossier, which led to the Russian Collusion Hoax.

The document states that the dossier was “designed to steal an election while representing failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.”

It also states that Perkins Coie has worked alongside activists, including left-wing billionaire George Soros, to reverse election laws such as voter identification requirements.

This story is developing.