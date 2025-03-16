Former Democrat New York Rep. Nita Lowey died on Saturday at the age of 87 after battling metastatic breast cancer for several years, her family revealed in a statement.

Tony Aiello, a reporter with CBS News New York, shared the family’s statement in a post on X. Lowey was described as being a “public servant in the truest sense,” and as having been a “indefatigable fighter” who “worked across the aisle to deliver results.”

“With great sadness, we announce that former Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey died peacefully on March 15 at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren, in her home in Harrison, NY,” the statement said. “Nita has quietly and bravely battled metastatic breast cancer in recent years with the same tenacity and strength that she fought throughout her 32-year career in Congress for women, children and families in the U.S. and around the world.”

The statement continued:

Nita was a beloved wife, partner, and best friend to her cherished husband of 64 years, Stephen Lowey. An adored mother to Dana (David), Jackie (David) and Douglas (Ellen). And devoted and beloved grandmother to Jillian, Daniel, Jesse, Jonah, Ilan, Rebecca, Jonathan, and Solene. Nita’s family was central to her life as she was to all of ours. We will miss her more than words can say and take great comfort in knowing that she lived a full and purposeful life. A public servant in the truest sense, she was guided by the Jewish core value of “Tikkun Olam,” repairing the world. She was an indefatigable fighter and worked across the aisle to deliver results for her constituents and all Americans. She served on the House Appropriations Committee for 28 years, where she was elevated by her colleagues to serve as Chair. She sponsored life-changing legislation in the fields of education, medical research, and international relations.

Lowey, who “served in Congress from 1989 to 2021,” made history as the first woman to serve as the Chair on the House Appropriations Committee, according to Politico.

The outlet noted that prior to serving in Congress, Lowey had worked “as an assistant secretary of state to New York in 1985”:

Nita Sue Lowey was born July 5, 1937, in the Bronx. Before being elected to the House, Lowey served as an assistant secretary of state to New York in 1985, after originally working on Maria Cuomo’s campaign for New York’s lieutenant governor in 1974.

Several lawmakers such as Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) paid respects to Lowey in posts on social media, describing her as being a “trailblazer.”

“Congresswoman Nita Lowey was a trailblazer and the best of New York,” Torres wrote in a post on X. “Her leadership and legacy will endure for generations. Wishing my deepest condolences to her loved ones.”

“She was a trailblazer, a progressive champion, a great representative, and my friend,” Clinton wrote in a post on X. “We’ll miss you, Nita.”

“Nita Lowey was a trailblazer,” Cuomo wrote in a post on X. “She will be missed.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Congressman Nita Lowey,” Hochul wrote in a post on X. “As a freshman member of Congress, she helped show me the ropes as I was learning how to navigate Washington. She was a dedicated & tireless fighter for New York. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

“Doina and I are saddened by the loss of Congresswoman Nita Lowey, a champion for the Hudson Valley who dedicated her life to the people of New York’s 17th district,” Lawler wrote in a post on X. “A trailblazer who made history as the first Chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, Nita Lowey impacted the lives of every New Yorker and American. Her passion for our communities will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and neighbors. May her memory always be a blessing for us all.”