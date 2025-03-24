Trump Taps Alina Habba as Interim U.S. Attorney for District of New Jersey

President Donald Trump has elevated Counselor to the President, Alina Habba, to serve as interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce the move noting John Giordano, who was serving as the interim U.S. attorney for the district, is being nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to Namibia:

It is with great pleasure that I am announcing Alina Habba, Esq., who is currently serving as Counselor to the President, and has represented me for a long time, will be our interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, her Home State, effective immediately! Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both “Fair and Just” for the wonderful people of New Jersey. Additionally, John Giordano, who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!

Habba represented Trump in the New York civil case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D). The case is on appeal after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a $464 million penalty in February 2024.

After Trump won the election, he tapped Habba as counselor to the president, where she served for the first two months of the administration.

Habba thanked Trump on Monday and vowed to “fight for truth and justice” in her new position as interim U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey.

“I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility,” she wrote in a post on X.

“Just like I did during my time as President Trump’s personal attorney, I will continue to fight for truth and justice. We will end the weaponization of justice, once and for all,” she added.