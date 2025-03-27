Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 735: Sen. Mike Lee on Fighting the Activist Judges Blocking Trump’s Agenda

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the federal judges blocking President Trump’s policies and the legislation he is championing to resolve the situation. Also in today’s episode, Slater talks with Wyoming’s Secretary of State Chuck Gray about his state’s recent efforts to improve election integrity.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

