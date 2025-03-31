White House adviser and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk has claimed roughly 2.1 million “non-citizens” received social security numbers in 2024.

Speaking at a conference alongside his longtime friend Antonio Gracias, CEO of Valor Equity Partners, Musk said DOGE uncovered some eye-opening numbers regarding social security in 2024.

“We started at the top of the system. Mapping the whole system of social security to understand where all the fraud was. There’s a lot of great people there that showed us a lot of waste, so that came with a big list of stuff. But this is what jumped out at us,” Gracias said as he pointed to the chart. “In 2021, you see 270,000 people; goes all the way to 2.1 million in 2024. These are non-citizens that are getting social security numbers.”

Gracias clarified that he had no political motivations for revealing those numbers, noting that his parents and siblings were born in Spain while touting himself a supporter of legal immigration. He also praised the employees of the social security administration who “took risks” to show them what has been allegedly happening.

As to how 2.1 million non-citizens received social security numbers in 2024, Gracias said that the previous administration had a policy that allowed migrants to enter the country and then register social security.

“When you come in the country, if you’re illegal, there’s a couple of ways to come in. You can come in through a port of entry and you can tell them you’re afraid and they’ll give you an asylum case, you’ll get an interview, then you get in. That’s one way to do it. Another way to do it is to just go to the border … walk up to a border patrol officer and you tell them you want to come in,” said Gracias.

“They have a couple of choices. They can charge you with a misdemeanor or a felony under 1325. Or they can make it an administrative offense. Like a parking ticket basically. They were told to do that. Make it an administrative offense under the last administration. You could walk across the border, they could release you on your own recognizance, and they give you a notice to appear at a judge. The wait time on judges are averaged six years … There’s only 700 [judges] and this is 5.5 million people,” he continued.

“Once you’re in the country and you got an asylum through one of these pathways, you can apply for a work document. You file a 765, you get this form called a 766, and then the social security administration automatically sends you in the mail a social security number. No interview. No ID,” he concluded.

