San Diego Migrant Shelters Close After Trump Border Crackdown

San Diego County’s system of migrant shelters is shutting down, thanks to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration at the border, which has halted the flow of migrants from around the world via Central America.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday:

[T]he county’s two major migrant sheltering agencies gave notice that they will be laying off employees by the end of next month. Catholic Charities in San Diego will let go of 73 employees at its two shelters, one in San Diego County and the other in Imperial County. Jewish Family Service will do the same with about 115 employees at its San Diego Rapid Response Network migrant shelter — once hailed as a national model for welcoming a large number of people. … South of the border, a well-known shelter in Tijuana that has served migrants for nearly 40 years may also be forced to cut back services, but for different reasons. Casa del Migrante, which has been housing recent deportees lately, is now struggling to keep up with expenses after Trump suddenly suspended U.S. foreign aid programs.

As Breitbart News has reported, migrant crossings have plummeted since Trump took office and allowed the U.S. Border Patrol to do its job, while restoring the “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers awaiting court dates.

