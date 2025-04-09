Poll: Majority Have Unfavorable View of Democrats in Congress

A majority have an unfavorable view of Democrats in Congress, a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents if they have a favorable or unfavorable view of Democrats in Congress.

Across the board, 60 percent said they have an unfavorable view, and of those, 37 percent have a “very” unfavorable view. Just 31 percent have a favorable view, but of those, only 10 percent have a “very” favorable view of Democrats.

Predictably, most Democrats, 71 percent, have a favorable view of Democrats in Congress, while the vast majority of Republicans, 93 percent, have an unfavorable view. Most independents, 62 percent, also have an unfavorable view of Democrats in Congress.

While Republicans in Congress are also underwater, their figures are not as bad as Democrats, as 52 percent across the board view them unfavorably, compared to 39 percent who view them favorably.

Most Republicans, 86 percent, have a favorable view of Republicans in Congress, compared to 88 percent of Democrats who disapprove and 58 percent of independents who share that sentiment.

The survey also found that 60 percent view the Democrat Party unfavorably as a whole, compared to 52 percent who feel the same way about the GOP.

The survey was taken March 30 to April 1, 2025, among 1,626 respondents. It has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error. It follows another Economist/YouGov survey which revealed that most view the Democrat Party as rudderless, lacking a clear leader.

As Breitbart News reported:

The vast majority, 66 percent, said “no,” Democrats do not have a clear leader at this point. Another 27 remain unsure. Only seven percent said “yes.” Notably, most Democrats — in this instance — are self-aware, as most, 58 percent, admit that they do not have a clear leader at this moment in time. Only 17 percent of Democrats said they did, in fact, have a leader. Sixty-six percent of liberals agree that Democrats do not have a clear leader. Most Republicans and independents, 81 percent and 59 percent, respectively, agree.

This survey came on the heels of Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) delivering a marathon speech on the Senate floor for over 25 hours, breaking records. He made it clear his speech was intended to stand as a show against President Donald Trump and the MAGA agenda that millions of Americans voted for in November.