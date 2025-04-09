Trump’s Wild Card: EPA Chief Lee Zeldin to Go Full MAGA in Fight Club Live Event

When Politico referred to Lee Zeldin as President Trump’s “wild-card pick” to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), little did they know that Zeldin would be Trump’s ace in the hole.

On Wednesday, April 16, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, please join us in the Breitbart Fight Club for a VIP online roundtable discussion with this Army reservist, lawyer, former U.S. House member from New York, and now head of the EPA, who has a clear vision for the role this agency plays in America’s new “Golden Age.”

In his short time at the EPA, Zeldin has crippled the climate change game, defunding it to the tune of tens of billions and insisting he “will not rest” until the money is returned to the U.S. Treasury.

He’s devoted to American energy dominance, launching the largest deregulatory effort in America’s history, unlocking our energy resources, reviving industries like clean coal, and ultimately bringing down the cost of living.

At the same time, Zeldin is equally committed to protecting the environment. It’s “not a binary choice” to protect the environment or grow the economy, he told Breitbart News. “We don’t have to just choose one.”