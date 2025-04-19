Melania Trump Unveils Festivities for White House Easter Egg Roll

First Lady Melania Trump on Friday revealed the festivities scheduled for Monday’s Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

The time-honored White House tradition will include a classic egg roll and an egg hunt for children and families attending the event, as well as numerous other activities.

This year’s Egg Roll comes days after the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s midnight ride and the “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” in Lexington, Massachusetts, which marked the beginning of the Revolutionary War.

The America250 Initiative, which aims to engage all Americans in the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding culminating on July 4, 2026, will play a role in the Egg Roll festivities, a press release from the first lady’s office notes:

As part of the lead-up to a nationwide commemoration of the 250th celebration of America’s founding, the America250 initiative — featured on the South Lawn — will bring history to life for kids and families who sign a mini-Declaration of Independence, dress up as Founding Fathers, and enjoy an activity book, George the Star: An America250 Story.

The White House Historical Association and partners, ranging from the American Egg Board to Amazon, will hold various events at the White House.

Several of the activities are part of the first lady’s Be Best initiative. There will be a “Be Best Military Card Writing Station,” where children are encouraged to write letters to America’s servicemembers, along with “Be Best Hopscotch.”

The American Egg Board will provide a “Hen to Home Activity” as well as a “Garden Café for Tasty Treats.”

Tech titans are also partnering with the White House Historical Association. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is providing an “AI-Powered Experience and Photo Opportunity,” while Amazon is supplying a reading nook and an opportunity for family pictures to celebrate reading.

A number of key members of the administration and elected officials will be featured readers at the reading nook on Monday.

Readers will include the first lady, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), and more.

The bands for the Marine Corps, Army, Navy, and Air Force will deliver performances on the “Bunny Hop Stage,” as will the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps, per the first lady’s office. Children’s performer Go With YoYo will also be featured.