Watch Live: Donald and Melania Trump Hold White House Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host an Easter egg roll at the White House on Monday, April 21.

The event will also feature multiple members of President Trump’s cabinet participating in activities for visiting children to enjoy.

“This year’s event will offer children and families from across the country the opportunity to experience a day of fun, learning, and memorable moments,” the first lady said in a statement. “As part of the lead up to a nationwide commemoration of the 250th celebration of America’s founding, the America250 initiative—featured on the South Lawn—will bring history to life for kids and families who sign a mini-Declaration of Independence, dress up as Founding Fathers, and enjoy an activity book, George the Star: An America250 Story.”