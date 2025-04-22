Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) says Democrats are “organizing here in El Salvador” to ensure the release of 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia despite allegations that he is a member of the MS-13 gang, a domestic abuser, and previously involved in human trafficking.

Garcia, along with Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), and Maxine Dexter (D-OR), traveled to El Salvador this week to demand President Nayib Bukele release Abrego Garcia from law enforcement custody.

“I am here in El Salvador with a group of House Democrats advocating for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and of course, checking in on so many folks that have been sent here without due process,” Garcia said in a video posted to X:

We have met now with the U.S. Embassy here, the ambassador. We’re meeting with advocates on the ground, we are organizing here in El Salvador. We’ve talked to Abrego Garcia’s family which is heartbreaking and more importantly, we are here to raise awareness that Kilmar needs to come home, we need to build support here in El Salvador but also the United States. He must come home. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, Garcia traveled to El Salvador as an illegal alien, 41-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, is charged in his home state of California for the rape and murder of 13-year-old Oscar Hernandez.

According to California police, Garcia-Aquino raped Hernandez and then murdered him, leaving his body on the side of a road in Ventura County.

Garcia-Aquino is also accused of sexually assaulting other young boys in California, often meeting them through his work as a youth soccer coach. Garcia has not made any public statements about the case.

