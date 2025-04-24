Vintage Ford Automobile Discovered in World War II Wreckage

Researchers discovered a vintage automobile in the wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft carrier.

The automobile was discovered amidst the wreckage of the USS Yorktown in the Pacific Ocean, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated.

A Japanese submarine sunk the Navy aircraft carrier in 1942 during the Battle of Midway. The NOAA announced its discovery after completing its “Papahānaumokuākea ROV and Mapping expedition.”

“During the dive on April 19, we noticed a faint outline of an automobile while peering into the aft hangar deck from the port side of USS Yorktown,” the NOAA stated.

Researchers named the black car found in the wreckage as a 1940s era Ford Super Deluxe with “SHIP SERVICE NAVY” written on its front plate.

“This car is hypothesized to have been used for Rear Admiral Frank Jack Fletcher, Captain Elliott Buckmaster, or other ship crew while USS Yorktown was conducting business in foreign ports,” the release continued.

Fox News wrote:

Images show the car’s rectangular rear windows, chrome detail on the fenders, a split windshield, and chrome bumper with a spare tire on the back. Divers also discovered a hand-painted mural located inside one of the ship’s elevator shafts.

The mural, titled, “A Chart of the Cruises of the USS Yorktown,” exhibits the many voyages of the aircraft carrier.

The Navy and the National Geographic Society first discovered the shipwreck in 1988.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.