Franklin Graham Urges Prayer Ahead of Trump’s Trip to Middle East

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham is urging Americans to pray for President Donald Trump ahead of the commander-in-chief’s trip to the Middle East.

“Pray for President @realDonaldTrump as he travels to the Middle East for meetings,” Graham wrote on Monday morning. “There will be much pressure put on him relating to Israel, Gaza, and the Palestinians.”

“Pray for God’s protection, and may God give him wisdom,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed Trump’s four-day trip to the Middle East on Friday, telling reporters that Trump plans to “reemphasize his continued vision for a proud, prosperous, and successful Middle East where the United States and Middle Eastern nations are in cooperative relationships and where extremism is defeated in place of commerce and cultural exchanges.”

While details of the trip have not been explicitly laid out, Trump is expected to depart Washington, DC, on Monday, bound first for Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Leavitt added that Trump is expected to visit with service members at the U.S. air base in Qatar.

“This trip ultimately highlights how we stand on the brink of the golden age for both America and the Middle East, united by a shared vision of stability, opportunity, and mutual respect. The president greatly looks forward to visiting with our brave men and women in uniform at our U.S. air base in Qatar throughout this trip,” she added.

Per reports:

Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi are expected to pull out all the stops for Trump, who’s making his first major overseas trip after briefly attending the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. The wealthy Arab states will mix pomp and ceremony for the 78-year-old billionaire with deals that could span defense, aviation, energy and artificial intelligence. …

In Riyadh, Trump will meet the leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council states: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to join Trump in both Saudi Arabia and Qatar.