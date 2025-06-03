Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Activist Judges Blocking President Trump’s Agenda

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the actions of rogue judges blocking President Donald Trump’s agenda on Tuesday, June 3.

President Trump has faced constant resistance from the judicial branch in implementing his America First agenda since his second inauguration, with judges acting unilaterally to block shrinking the federal government, immigration enforcement, and tariffs and trade agreements.

The Supreme Court has been slow to weigh in on the conflict between the White House and lower courts, though Chief Justice John Roberts was quick to criticize the president for calling for impeaching judges.