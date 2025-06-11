Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Enter the Fight Club June 16 to Weigh in on Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, Immigration Policies, and More

With the Big Beautiful Bill hanging in the balance, and the left wreaking havoc over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of our nation’s leading conservatives, will step into the Breitbart Fight Club for an exclusive members-only interactive roundtable event.
This is an opportunity for Fight Club Founding Members to hear from and interact with the senator. We will cover a range of topics in addition to the Big Beautiful Bill.
In this Roundtable session, we’ll also ask Sen. Blackburn about…
✅ Biden’s obvious decline and who was using the “auto-pen” while Democrats and the mainstream media gaslit America about his competence.
✅ Her call for the Department of Justice to investigate Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his office after he allegedly doxxed federal law enforcement officers when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers worked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to arrest nearly 200 criminal illegal aliens in Nashville. This included convicted rapists, drug dealers, and individuals affiliated with MS-13.
✅ DOGE and the light it has shone on the bilking of billions of taxpayer dollars.
This online event is for Breitbart Fight Club Founders only – and you can be one by joining now. Select “Middleweight” membership or above, billed annually, and we’ll send you a VIP Pass. Just click the badge below:
SIGN UP NOW
Sen. Blackburn will be joined by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief, Alex Marlow, and Washington Bureau Chief, Matt Boyle.
Only the Breitbart Fight Club gives members a chance to hang out together AND brings our country’s top leaders to YOU, so that you can interact with them, ask your questions, and get the inside scoop on their current thinking. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity!
Click here NOW to become a Fight Club Founding Member (join at Middleweight or above, billed annually) and get…And, of course, you’ll get the obligatory coffee mug ($20 value):
And this super cool rocks glass ($15 value):
See you in the Fight Club on June 16
8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central / 6 p.m. Mountain / 5 p.m. Pacific
Soon as you join, we will email you your VIP pass to this event.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.