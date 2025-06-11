Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Enter the Fight Club June 16 to Weigh in on Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, Immigration Policies, and More

With the Big Beautiful Bill hanging in the balance, and the left wreaking havoc over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), one of our nation’s leading conservatives, will step into the Breitbart Fight Club for an exclusive members-only interactive roundtable event.

This is an opportunity for Fight Club Founding Members to hear from and interact with the senator. We will cover a range of topics in addition to the Big Beautiful Bill.

In this Roundtable session, we’ll also ask Sen. Blackburn about…

✅ Biden’s obvious decline and who was using the “auto-pen” while Democrats and the mainstream media gaslit America about his competence.

✅ Her call for the Department of Justice to investigate Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his office after he allegedly doxxed federal law enforcement officers when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers worked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to arrest nearly 200 criminal illegal aliens in Nashville. This included convicted rapists, drug dealers, and individuals affiliated with MS-13.

✅ DOGE and the light it has shone on the bilking of billions of taxpayer dollars.

This online event is for Breitbart Fight Club Founders only – and you can be one by joining now. Select “Middleweight” membership or above, billed annually, and we’ll send you a VIP Pass. Just click the badge below: