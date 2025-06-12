The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has started terminating former President Joe Biden’s mass migration parole pipeline, warning illegal aliens they ought to self-deport from the United States.

On Thursday, DHS officials announced that Biden’s parole migrants had started receiving termination notices informing them that their parole and work permits had been revoked, effective immediately.

In March, the Trump administration announced that DHS would revoke the legal status of more than 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who were allowed into the United States interior via a Biden-era parole pipeline known as the CHNV program.

Two Soros-linked groups sought to stop the Trump administration, but the Supreme Court ruled that DHS could move forward with ending the program.

“The Biden Administration lied to America,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

They allowed more than half a million poorly vetted aliens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela and their immediate family members to enter the United States through these disastrous parole programs; granted them opportunities to compete for American jobs and undercut American workers; forced career civil servants to promote the programs even when fraud was identified; and then blamed Republicans in Congress for the chaos that ensued and the crime that followed. [Emphasis added] Ending the CHNV parole programs, as well as the paroles of those who exploited it, will be a necessary return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First. [Emphasis added]

DHS is urging the parole migrants to self-deport from the United States, advertising that those using the CBP Home phone application will receive cost-free travel out of the country and a $1,000 bonus once they have proved they self-deported.

Similarly, this week, DHS announced that illegal aliens who self-deport using the mobile app will be forgiven for any civil penalties or fines that they incurred from being illegally in the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.