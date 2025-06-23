A majority say Democrats should take a “wait and see attitude” toward President Donald Trump’s actions rather than immediately opposing everything he does, a June Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Democrats should oppose everything that Trump is doing or should they take more of a wait and see attitude towards his actions?”

Across the board, a majority, 58 percent, said they want Democrats to take more of a wait and see attitude toward Trump’s actions. Another 42 percent said they want Democrats to oppose everything Trump does.

Predictably, options vary across party lines. Most Republicans and independents — 82 percent and 61 percent, respectively — believe Democrats should take a wait and see approach to Trump’s actions. However, most Democrats, 71 percent, said they want their fellow Democrats to oppose everything Trump is doing. Only 18 percent of Republicans agree with them, as do 39 percent of independents.

Similarly, the survey asked respondents if they believe Democrats should “oppose Trump on tariffs and trade policy or see how his initiative plays out over the next few weeks.”

Overall, 51 percent — a majority again — said Democrats should wait and see how tariffs play out, compared to 49 percent who said they should oppose Trump on tariffs. Once again, there was no consensus across party lines, as 81 percent of Democrats said they want their fellow Democrats to oppose Trump on tariffs, while most Republicans and independents — 78 percent and 53 percent — want them to wait and see how it plays out.

They survey also asked respondents if Democrats should oppose Trump’s immigration policy or, again, wait it out and see how his initiative works out.

A majority across the board, again, 54 percent, said they should wait and see how immigration plays out, compared to 46 percent who said they should oppose. Over three-quarters of Democrats, 76 percent, said Democrats should oppose Trump on immigration, while 80 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents said they should wait and see how immigration plays out.

In another blow for Democrats, most, 58 percent across the board, said Democrats should also “join the mission of cutting government waste.”

The survey was taken June 11-12, among 2,097 registered voters. It has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error.