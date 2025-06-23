Trump Announces Ceasefire in Iran-Israel ’12 Day War’

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” after 12 days of ongoing war between the two countries.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final mission!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump added.

Trump continued to offer his congratulations to Israel and Iran for having agreed to a ceasefire “on the assumption that everything works as it should.”

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” Trump added.

Trump’s chosen title, the “12 Day War,” is a clear allusion to the “Six Day War” of 1967, another dramatic victory by Israel over its enemies. The 12 Day War is no less dramatic a victory, and perhaps an even greater one, opening a path for greater peace and prosperity in the region, and for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) trade route Trump has touted.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak reported that Israel had reportedly sent messages to Iran “through intermediaries” indicating that it was intending to end the ongoing war between the two countries.