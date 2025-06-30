In a 56-44 vote on Monday, the United States Senate rejected a measure on President Donald Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill that would have removed millions of illegal aliens from Medicaid.

As Breitbart News reported, on Friday, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that “various immigration enforcement policies cannot” be included in Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill, and that several “immigration enforcement and other provisions” would need to receive 60 votes in order to be included in the bill.

This includes:

A mandatory minimum fee of $1,000 for anyone applying for asylum

A mandatory minimum fee of $100 to request continuance in immigration court

A mandatory minimum fee of $250 to apply for the diversity visa lottery, $400 to process diversity visa application

A $5,000 bond for sponsors of unaccompanied alien children

Language expanding expedited removal of criminal noncitizens

MacDonough also “determined that some of the megabill’s Medicaid provisions,” would not be “eligible for approval via the simple-majority gambit,” according to the New York Post.

In response to the vote, Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) expressed that it was “shameful” that 44 Democrats had “voted to let CRIMINAL ILLEGALS on Medicaid.”