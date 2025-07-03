Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that an undecided Republican decided to back the Big Beautiful Bill after watching House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) ramble on for hours on the House floor.

Jeffries had been speaking on the House floor for over five hours as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, using a parliamentary procedure known as the “magic minute” that allows House leadership to speak virtually indefinitely.

While the magic minute may be used to delay the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, it appears that it has only rallied Republicans towards Trump’s landmark legislation.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) said, “Dollar Store Obama has been hysterically rambling for over three and a half hours, whining about tax cuts for working Americans, bonuses for our brave law enforcement, and mass deportations of illegals. He’s still droning on like a broken record. Meanwhile, President Trump has already secured the votes. The American people stand firmly behind him. Hakeem needs to get off the House floor, take a drug test, and start putting America FIRST — not last.”

“Not sure if his batteries are running low or if he’s just low-T, but someone needs to hand Discount Dollar Store Obama some caffeine ASAP,” he added.

Vance wrote, “GOP Congressman just texted me: ‘I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes.'”

Rep. Nancy Mace wrote, “The left is test running operation “let them speak”. News flash: letting Hakeem Jeffries speak only helps us PASS THE BILL.”