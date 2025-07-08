Golden Age: Trump Stacks Up MAGA Wins in First Six Months

President Donald Trump’s Cabinet is delivering win after win — from the immigration front to the economy and energy — as highlighted in Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting with the commander-in-chief.

Economy

The Trump-led meeting, taking place just days after Republicans delivered on passing President Trump’s big, beautiful bill, touched on the advantages of this historic legislation as Vice President JD Vance congratulated all those involved in getting it done.

While some of the more popular aspects have been widely publicized — the Trump tax cuts as well as no tax on overtime or tips — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that $12.5 billion in the bill allows internet service providers to “move from copper to fiber all over the country.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon also said that the bill provides opportunities for scholarships “for kids who are in failing schools. ”

“It’s going to be a big turnaround,” she predicted. “I think one of the biggest accomplishments we had over the past week was the UPenn Title IX ruling.”

Delving into the economic agenda, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that America is winning overseas, bringing in $100 billion in tariff income so far this year — and that is with major tariffs starting in the second quarter, he said, noting they don’t agree with CBO scoring.

Ultimately, Bessent said they expect that the revenue could be a whopping $300 billion by the end of the year.

Further, U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer championed the jobs numbers over the past four months, explaining, “Four months in a row, we’ve seen those jobs numbers increase.”

All the while the department is working to slash regulations, rolling out 63 new deregulations.

“It’s an exciting time,” she said.

National Security

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth championed the success of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites via Operation Midnight Hammer, making it clear that American leadership and deterrence were reestablished.

“What was demonstrated on the world stage was American military might and capability,” he said.

“And our so-called enemies were watching,” Trump emphasized. “They watched every minute of it. They watched. There were very few people that weren’t watching, actually, but they watched every minute. It was a perfect military performance, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long time. “

Foreign envoy Steve Witkoff said there will hopefully be a Gaza ceasefire deal as early as this week.

“We’re in proximity talks now, and we had four issues, and now we’re down to one after two days of proximity talks. So, we are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire,” he stated.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the major MAGA achievements globally.

“We’ve prevented and ended a war between India and Pakistan, NATO is now at 5 percent for the first time ever… a peace deal between the [DRC] and Rwanda, a 12-day war that ended with an American operation that we’re the only country in the world that could have done, hopefully pretty soon a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

“The entire Middle East and the infrastructure of it has the potential now to change because of Syria and Lebanon. And it hasn’t even been 6 months,” Rubio continued, adding that this is a “straight testament” to Trump’s leadership.

Still on the national security front, Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins explained that they are tackling the issue of the Chinese owning farmland in the country.

“The Chinese owning of farmland in our country is a massive national security issue, and for the media you can see the yellow is where all of the farms have been purchased over the last number of years, and the red is around all of the military bases where that farmland has been purchased,” she said, holding up a chart.

“So this is a massive national security issue,” she said, noting the significance of their big press conference on the matter Tuesday morning.

“The states have begun taking a leadership role to ban the purchasing of China farmland. Obviously, Congress needs to step up and catch up,” she continued.

American Energy Dominance

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted the absolute turnaround in the area of American energy dominance.

“President Trump the fact that you’ve endorsed and supported a policy of energy dominance — that sends a signal to the market that we’re going to have more supply. You talked during the campaign about inflation being a country-buster. You’ve broken the back of inflation in six months among all the other things you’ve accomplished,” he said, adding, “And we’ve got heading into the Fourth of July, these are the lowest gas prices to pump in four years.”

“And again, for Americans, this is like hundreds of billions of dollars that stay in their pockets because we lower the price of gas per month. Lower the price of energy. It lowers the price of food. It lowers the price of even the clothes you wear,” he added.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted the reductions in wasteful energy spending in the big, beautiful bill.

“I think a huge thing in the one big beautiful bill, Mr. President, is your leadership in the ending of these subsidies, as you call the green new scam, that saves our country a half a trillion dollars over the next 10 years,” Wright said.

“But American taxpayers were paying twice. They’re paying that money — half a trillion dollars in subsidies — and they were paying more expensive electricity prices. If you subsidize something, you should at least lower the cost of it,” he continued.

“But in this case, we were subsidizing something and paying more for it. So the one big beautiful bill had two huge things: ending wasteful spending — wind, solar, and batteries combined are three percent of U.S. total primary energy — three percent for a trillion dollars, another half a trillion dollars funding,” Wright said, adding, “This is not a good investment.”

“The one big beautiful bill also unshackled oil, gas, and coal development in the United States, onshore and offshore. Secretary Burgum has been working tirelessly on getting the government out of the way, ” he explained. “Private businesses will develop more resources in the United States, lowering costs for American consumers and making much better leverage for the United States to help our allies abroad and reduce the power of our adversaries abroad.”



“We’re setting records now on energy,” Trump noted.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin also championed the big beautiful bill for being filled with “many big, beautiful wins for the taxpayer.”

“It delivered a sledgehammer to the Green New Scam. Billions of dollars rescinded,” he said.

Immigration

Mass deportations are continuing in a “strategic” way, Rollins said, as officials made it clear that this does not mean amnesty.

“What we’re doing is we’re getting rid of criminals, but we are doing a work program,” Trump said. Rollins added crucial context, saying, “This morning we talked about protecting the farmers in the farmland, but obviously this President’s vision of no amnesty, mass deportation continues, but in a strategic way… and then ensuring that our farmers have the labor that they need.”

Overall, they want to ensure that American farmers “have that workforce, and moving toward an American workforce.”

“This is never to displace the American worker,” Chavez-DeRemer stressed.

“What the Department of Labor is doing is focusing on what the law entails. Now, being more modernized, more streamlining to work through the H programs, we’re going to have a concierge approach to that, where we have, you know, developed a new office to answer the need of our farmers and ranchers and producers and not to displace the American worker and follow within the law now — and that does not include an amnesty program at all,” she emphasized.

WATCH the full Cabinet meeting below: