President Donald Trump named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the Interim Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), stating that he would “be a fantastic leader.”

“I am pleased to announce that I am directing our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to be Interim Administrator of NASA,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again. He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time. Congratulations, and thank you, Sean!”

Duffy responded to Trump’s post by stating that he was “honored to accept this mission.”

“Honored to accept this mission,” Duffy wrote in a post on X. “Time to take over space. Let’s launch.”

Trump’s announcement comes after the White House pulled the nomination of Jared Isaacman to serve as the administrator for NASA.

As Breitbart News reported, while Isaacman previously claimed that “the decision was retribution for his ties to Elon Musk,” the Trump administration pointed “to his recent donations to Democrats” as the reason for pulling his nomination.