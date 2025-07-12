DOJ Drops Charges Against Doctor Who Helped Patients Avoid COVID Mandates

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Saturday that the Department of Justice has dropped charges against Dr. Kirk Moore, a Utah plastic surgeon indicted in 2023 for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and destroying government-provided vaccines.

“At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore,” Bondi posted on X. “Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

The move comes after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for the charges to be dismissed earlier this week.

“This man is a hero, not a criminal,” Greene wrote Tuesday. “The charges were filed under Biden’s DOJ, not Trump. The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats.”

In April, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. weighed in as well, declaring on X: “Dr Moore deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing!”

Moore was indicted in January 2023 by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City, Utah, along with three co-defendants. Prosecutors accused Moore and others of running a scheme to falsify over 1,900 CDC vaccination cards in exchange for cash payments or charitable “donations” while destroying more than $28,000 worth of COVID vaccines and allegedly injecting minors with saline at the request of their parents.

Federal officials at the time said the scheme undermined public trust and was motivated by personal profit. Moore was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conversion of government property, and related crimes.