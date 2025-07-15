A State Department senior official told Breitbart News that the State Department Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) will participate in this week’s Reindustrialize Summit in Detroit, Michigan, as part of its mission to advance the State Department’s labor policy toward the “national interest.”

Senior officials from the DRL Bureau of the State Department will attend this week’s Reindustrialize Summit, which will discuss the revival of American industrial power by revitalizing the American industrial base. The conference will feature key leaders from the technology, manufacturing, government, defense, and finance industries as well as senior members of the White House, State Department, Department of Defense, Homeland Security, CIA, and National Security Council, and more.

A senior official told Breitbart News that DRL’s attendance at the conference is in furtherance of the reorganization planned by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The official explained, “There’s a perception that the State Department had become historically out of touch with the economic needs of everyday Americans instead kind of going off into the world and focusing on policies and helping folks, not that that’s bad in itself, but, you know, at the expense of local populations, local workers. And, so we’re trying to turn that orientation in the way that we conduct foreign policy and the way that we conduct our diplomacy back to an understanding of diplomacy that puts American interests first, and particularly the interests of American workers and American industry.”

The official said the Bureau hopes to see how it can “leverage” American foreign policy to benefit workers and the economy overall.

The official said the State Department will help “level the playing field for American companies that are engaged abroad, standing up for labor standards, which obviously are being undercut by regimes like China who don’t particularly care about those things, to undercut U.S. interests. So, how do we create incentives to, you know, get foreign nations, foreign governments, to invest in American companies or to create conditions that are more favorable to American companies, and then also to bolster U.S. industry by helping create trade conditions and labor conditions that ultimately benefit U.S. workers.”

“We see this conference at Reindustrialized and the heavy State Department engagement there as kind of the beginning of or a new beginning of sorts regarding our labor policy and kind of reorienting it to the national interest,” he continued.

The State Department official added that this is not a one-off event; the official stated that DRL officials will be heading to Ohio and Kentucky as part of its engagement with heavy industry.

The official stated that they will focus on “places that have kind of been forgotten by the federal government, that have been decimated by offshoring and by Chinese dominance in certain markets and the weakening of American industry.”

The official said the State Department, through their negotiations with foreign countries, hopes to create favorable conditions for American countries to operate abroad. This includes removing “overregulation” or “predatory legislation” and stopping affirmative action policies and policies that further diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

“We really want to see American dominance in these industries. And, you know, we want a government that facilitates that dominance, which hasn’t been the case, certainly in the past few years, certainly the past few decades,” the official added.