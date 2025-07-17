Attorney General Pam Bondi is slated to visit Alcatraz on Thursday and possibly announce plans to reopen the facility, which Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deemed the “stupidest initiative yet.”

Bondi is on Pelosi’s home turf of San Francisco alongside Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. According to ABC 7 News, they “are expected to announce plans to reopen the federal penitentiary.”

Trump made the call to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz back in May, writing in a Truth Social post, “REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!”

“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering,” Trump said. “When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm,” he continued, concluding that it is the way it’s “supposed to be.”

“No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets,” Trump said. “Law and order” has been a central tenet of his platform.

Trump then directed the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to “reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

“We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally,” Trump said, adding that the reopening of the facility would stand as a shining “symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE.”

Longtime Democrat politician Rep. Nancy Pelosi has already deemed the idea the “the Trump Administration’s stupidest initiative yet.”

“It should concern us all that clearly the only intellectual resources the Administration has drawn upon for this foolish notion are decades-old fictional Hollywood movies,” she stated.

Other Democrats are melting down as well. California State Sen. Scott Wiener, who represents all of San Francisco and more, asserted that “Trump is building a fascist police state,” deeming facilities such as Alligator Alcatraz — housing some of the most dangerous illegal migrants with crimes including slitting an elderly woman’s throat — as “prison gulags.”

