Alligator Alcatraz is being used to house some of the most dangerous criminal migrants, despite narratives from the radical left, according to Florida’s attorney general.

Officials have stated that the detention facility that opened up this month in the Florida Everglades would hold some of the worst criminal migrants. Across the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations have taken off the streets illegal migrants with convictions for homicide, child abuse, forcible rape, kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13, vehicle theft, aggravated assault of a police officer, producing and distributing child pornography, and more.

DHS has released examples of the “dangerous criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE” in the Sunshine State, noting that “These are the types of violent criminal illegal aliens who could end up being detained at Alligator Alcatraz.”

Fox News obtained a list of some of the migrants actually detained at the facility via Florida Attorney General James Uthemeier’s office.

Fox example, one inmate at Alligator Alcatraz is an MS-13 member named Oscar “Satan” Sanchez. His rap sheet includes assault and conspiracy to commit murder in New York.

A Guatemalan migrant by the name of Luis Donaldo Corado is also at the facility and has a criminal history that includes “burglary of an occupied dwelling, forced entry, and voyeurism.”

Eddy Lopez Jemot, hailing from Cuba, has a criminal history that includes the following: “Arson, assault — arrested for cutting the throat of an elderly woman in Key Largo, FL and lighting her home on fire to conceal the evidence.”

The document notes that Jemot also threatened to kill another woman by “cutting off her head.”

Another migrant, whom Uthmeier’s office identifies as a likely gotaway during the Biden administration, is Wilfredo Alberto Lazama-Garcia. He is wanted for murder and aggravated robbery in Venezuela and also has U.S. crimes including “conspiracy to defraud the US. government in Oklahoma.”

The DHS list also features Lazaro Rodriguez Santana, a Cuban who has a rap sheet for sexual assault in Texas and failure to register as a sex offender.

Jose Fortin from Honduras is also on the list, with a rap sheet that lists second-degree murder in Miami-Dade.