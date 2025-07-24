An illegal alien is accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy in Morehead, Kentucky, after the teen tried to protect his mother from being raped, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveals.

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested by the Morehead Police Department and charged with murdering 15-year-old Luis Lopez, assaulting the boy’s 3-year-old sister, Naomi Agrical Nunez, and attempting to rape the boy’s mother, Aleida Lopez.

According to police, Amandor-Martinez — who had been in a relationship with Aleida Lopez — arrived at the family’s apartment and sought to have sex with the woman. When she refused, he attempted to rape her, according to police, and bit her several times.

Luis Lopez reportedly entered the room where Amandor-Martinez was allegedly trying to rape his mother and asked if she wanted him to call the police. Eventually, police say Amandor-Martinez fired three bullets into a room where he knew Luis Lopez was, killing him instantly.

Luis Lopez, who was about to begin his sophomore year at Rowan County Senior High School was known as a “sweet child who worked hard to do his best everyday at school,” school officials wrote in a Facebook post.

“Fifteen-year-old Luis Lopez died trying to save his mother from this criminal illegal alien who was attempting to rape her,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Gildardo Amandor-Martinez is a rapist and cold-blooded killer who should have never been in this country. The Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed this monster to walk American streets and commit these evil crimes, including murder, assault, and attempted rape, against a mother and her children. ICE has placed an arrest detainer to ensure Amandor-Martinez will not be released onto America’s streets and allowed to terrorize American families again. [Emphasis added]

DHS officials confirmed this week that Amandor-Martinez had tried to illegally cross the southern border three times in 2021. Sometime after his third attempt, he successfully crossed as an unknown “got-away,” undetected by Border Patrol agents.

Amandor-Martinez remains in Morehead police custody.

