An illegal alien has been arrested north of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after allegedly downloading files and possessing images depicting child sexual abuse as well as animal abuse.

Oscar Daniel Rojas Garcia, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by the Coconut Creek Police Department and charged with 14 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material, and one count of peddling child sexual abuse material.

According to police, Rojas Garcia was downloading files showing the sexual abuse of children, as well as files showing the abuse of animals in the form of bestiality.

Rojas Garcia, police said, had also uploaded files of himself in women’s underwear.

Rojas Garcia, police said, is currently in deportation proceedings with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He remains in custody at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Broward County, Florida.

