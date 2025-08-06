WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the tech giant is investing $600 billion in America over the next four years, up $100 billion from Apple’s initial investment announcement.

Trump revealed the major investment while flanked by Cook, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office.

“This is the largest investment Apple has ever made in America and anywhere else,” Trump said, adding that the company is “coming home.”

As part of the investment, Apple is implementing a massive manufacturing program that will invest in assembly lines throughout America, and the investments stand to create over 20,000 new jobs for Americans, and “many thousands more at the Apple suppliers like Corning, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, and Samsung,” according to Trump.

Apple is working with Corning to build the world’s largest Smart Glass production line in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Apple is also set to construct a 250,000 square foot facility in Houston for server manufacturing, and “invest billions of dollars to construct data centers across the country, from North Carolina to Iowa to Oregon,” Trump touted.

Cook said that soon, all iPhones and Apple Watches sold around the globe will be made with glass from the Kentucky production line. In fact, Cook presented Trump with a gift made from the glass at the Kentucky factory, etched with Trump’s name, “Apple American Manufacturing Program,” and Cook’s signature. It stands on a 24-carat gold base.

Moreover, Apple will establish a “manufacturing academy” in Detroit, Michigan, a rare earth magnet facility in Texas, and a rare earth recycling line in Mountain Pass, California, Trump said, emphasizing, “Oh, I love that you’re doing this.”

On top of all of this, Apple will aid in manufacturing semiconductors in Arizona, New York, Texas, and Utah, per the president.

“I’m glad to be here with you today, and I’m very proud to say that today, we’re committing an additional $100 billion to the United States, bringing our total US investment to $600 billion over the next four years,” Cook emphasized. “As a part of this, we’re launching Apple’s American Manufacturing Program.”

“In addition to the American manufacturing program, we’re also significantly growing our investments in AI, including expanding data center capacity in North Carolina, in Nevada, in Iowa, in Arizona, and Oregon,” Cook went on to add.