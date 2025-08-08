U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is kicking off a 50-state tour next week to focus on bringing education back to the states and to hear from local communities and families, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

McMahon will go on the “Returning Education to the States” Tour over the next year, “visiting schools across the country to highlight successful programs that put students first and to show what happens when local communities lead,” she said in a video announcement obtained by Breitbart News before its public release.

“When President Trump appointed me Secretary of Education, he gave me a clear mission to end the federal government’s heavy hand in education. Because education isn’t decided in Washington, DC. It is shaped in our schools, our neighborhoods, and by the people who know our children best,” she said.

“We’re bringing the conversation back to where it matters most: to our classrooms, to our communities, and to our local leaders. The Trump administration’s goal is clear: take the bureaucracy out of education, expand school choice, and make sure every student has access to quality education,” she continued. “This is about restoring local control, expanding choices for families, and building a future where every student can succeed. Let’s return education to our states and give America’s students a future they deserve.”

McMahon’s first tour stops will be in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee next week. Specific details about where she is stopping in those three states have not been released yet.

“I am eager to hear directly from students, educators, and local leaders about the bold ideas that can propel success, while also exploring how we can ensure every family has the freedom to choose the educational path that best fits their child’s needs,” McMahon told Breitbart News in a statement.

President Donald Trump has ultimately said he wants to see the Department of Education abolished and more power sent back to states and communities, and he has quipped that he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.” The 45th and 47th president signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the department; however, officially ending the department would take an act of Congress, as it was Congress that created it 45 years ago under President Jimmy Carter.

In April, Senate Republicans formally introduced a bill that would eliminate the Department of Education, in line with President Trump’s executive order. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP).

In the meantime, the Department of Education has advocated for school choice, and Congress ultimately passed a school choice tax credit program in the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” McMahon has also been working on proposals to shift certain Department of Education functions to other government agencies as she winds down the department, like moving student loans to the Treasury Department. The Supreme Court gave the department the green light in July to slash nearly half of its workforce.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.