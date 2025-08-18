Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien accused of killing high school sweethearts 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson and 19-year-old Brady Heiling in a drunk driving crash in Dane County, Wisconsin.

As Breitbart News reported, on July 20, illegal alien Noelia Martinez-Avila of Honduras, 30 years old, was allegedly drunk driving in Dane County when she crashed into Hallie and Brady.

Hallie was killed immediately and pronounced dead at the scene, while Brady was left in critical condition, airlifted to a nearby hospital, and died from his injuries on July 25. Hallie and Brady were high school sweethearts and had attended senior prom together shortly before the crash.

Martinez-Avila, who had a criminal record that included several driving violations, was apparently able to hide from federal immigration enforcement partly due to Dane County’s sanctuary policy, which refuses to honor ICE detainers.

On August 13, ICE agents took custody of Martinez-Avila after she was charged with two counts of felony vehicular homicide and impaired driving. ICE officials said Dane County law enforcement gave agents less than an hour to arrest the illegal alien.

“Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling had their whole lives ahead of them — and they would still be alive today if it weren’t for Noelia Saray Martinez-Avila — a criminal illegal alien from Honduras,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Martinez-Avila, driving drunk and the wrong way on a highway killed these two teens.”

McLaughlin’s statement continued:

Despite this sanctuary jurisdiction giving ICE less than an hour notice to make the arrest, ICE arrested Martinez-Avila and ensured this public safety threat is not released on U.S. streets. Under Secretary Noem, these precious teens will not be forgotten, and we will fight for justice. [Emphasis added]

Martinez-Avila remains in ICE custody. Her next hearing is scheduled for September 22.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.