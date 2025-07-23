An illegal alien has been accused of killing 18-year-old Hallie Helgeson in a drunk driving crash in Dane County, Wisconsin, as well as seriously injuring Helgeson’s longtime boyfriend, 19-year-old Brady Heiling.

Noelia A. Martinez, a 30-year-old illegal alien with a history of drunk driving, has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-degree homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration, drunk driving, and knowingly operating a vehicle on a revoked license, among other charges.

On July 20, Martinez was allegedly drunk driving when she crashed into Hallie and Brady, who were in Brady’s Volkswagen Tiguan.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Hallie was unresponsive and was pronounced dead two hours later. Brady, suffering serious injuries, had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Hallie’s Instagram shows that she and Brady had just attended senior prom about 11 weeks prior to the crash that killed her. Hallie’s last post was a video montage of her and Brady, with the caption “three years of us.”

Meanwhile, open beer cans were found by first responders in Martinez’s Chevy Suburban, and police officers said they smelled alcohol on her and that she failed a field sobriety test. At the time of the crash, Martinez had a blood-alcohol level of 0.208% — more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Though she initially denied being drunk, Martinez later admitted to police that she had consumed at least two Modelo beers.

While living illegally in the United States, Martinez has racked up several traffic violations and a conviction in November 2020 for drunk driving.

At the time of the crash, Martinez was supposed to have a device in her vehicle that prevented her from starting her car if she had been drinking. Additionally, her license had been revoked before the crash.

It is unclear why Martinez was never turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency following her prior run-ins with the law. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

