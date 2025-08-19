Video captured Rhode Island Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan being arrested by police last Thursday night as she was seemingly in a drunken state.

Flanagan was arrested by Newport police outside a city restaurant for alleged trespassing. Tim Rondeau, Director of Communications for the Rhode Island attorney general Peter F. Neronha, said in a statement that they are reviewing the incident.

“The Office immediately began a review of the incident, which we anticipate will conclude within the next few days. At this time, we are unable to comment further on this matter as it relates to personnel issues,” said the statement.

Flanagan has been employed by the Rhode Island attorney general’s office for seven years and works in the Appellate Unit of the Criminal Division,” per ABC6.

In the video of Flanagan’s arrest, she can be heard saying “you’re going to regret this” before being put in the back of a cruiser. She also repeatedly says “I’m an AG” in the hopes of that keeping her from arrest.

According to News Channel 9, police were responding to “the Clarke Cooke House on Bannister’s Wharf for a call for an ‘unwanted party.'”

As they arrived, Hogan Flanagan says, “I want you to turn your bodycam off. Protocol is that you turn it off. It’s a citizen request that you turn it off.” An officer tells Hogan Flangan and Hannan, “They want you to leave. Let’s just leave,” and asked the women to walk away. An officer can then be heard asking a man at the restaurant host station, “Do you just want them out? Do you want them trespassed?”

Todd McGhee, a law enforcement and security expert, said that no policy or provision exists in the state of Rhode Island that requires police to disable bodycams when making arrests.

“I would venture to say that any violation of this policy by a police officer, they would face disciplinary actions, the law is very clearly written,” he said. “The fact that someone holds a certain title or office doesn’t change the circumstances.”

